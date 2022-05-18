Law Enforcement agencies in East County and across the nation celebrated National Police Week from May 11 to May 17.
The week was established in 1962, when then-President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week.
According to Policeweek.org, the week was established "to pay tribute to the brave local, state, and federal peace officers who have died in the line of duty, as well as to honor the families left behind."
The Brentwood and Oakley city councils both recognized the week during their recent meetings, and an Oakley acting sergeant attended a national commemoration of the week in Washington, D.C.
"To those who put on the uniform every day and courageously serve communities throughout our nation, we thank you for your service," the Brentwood Police Department wrote on its Facebook page.
"All of us here at the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff honor those law enforcement officers across the country who were killed in the line of duty while serving their communities. Our hearts are also with their families and agencies," The Contra Costa County Sheriff Department wrote on its Facebook page.
Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard also commented on the week.
“The Oakley Police Department stands in support of all law enforcement agencies across the country and we are proud to do what we do,” he said. “The society of America only works the way that it does because of the men and women who are part of the profession of law enforcement provide the safety that is needed in order to provide freedom. The men and women who have been lost should absolutely be honored. They are true heroes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.