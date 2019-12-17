Trinity Cassell of the Air Force Junior ROTC at Heritage High School placed a wreath on the grave of a veteran during the Wreaths Across America event at Union Cemetery in Brentwood, Saturday, Dec. 14. The annual event was attended by a large crowd, and volunteers placed a wreath on the grave of each veteran buried in the cemetery.
Laying Wreaths across Brentwood
- Tony Kukulich
-
- Updated
Tags
Tony Kukulich
Staff Photographer/Writer
