Wreaths across america
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Trinity Cassell of the Air Force Junior ROTC at Heritage High School placed a wreath on the grave of a veteran during the Wreaths Across America event at Union Cemetery in Brentwood, Saturday, Dec. 14. The annual event was attended by a large crowd, and volunteers placed a wreath on the grave of each veteran buried in the cemetery.

[Photos] Wreaths Across America 2019

