More than 2,000 face masks sewn and donated by volunteers from East County were recently distributed to local care facilities for the safety of their residents. Antioch Mayor Sean Wright assisted in the distribution of the masks to such facilities as Tre Vista, Quail Lodge and Commons at Dallas Ranch. Masks were donated to facilities in Brentwood and Pittsburg as well.
“It was exciting to see each car drive into the collection site parking lot and then look into the faces of the people as they handed us their bags of masks,” Debra Brown, one of the coordinators of the mask effort. “There has been much sacrifice of time and effort for the service rendered.”
The face mask project was originally organized by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints but coordinators note the surrounding community joined the effort and all are welcome.
The Alvies family was one involved in making the masks. Jenni Alvies said that, with the schools closed, part of the daily schedule for her children became an hour of service.
“My kids (ages 9 to 16) helped cut, press, pin and sew masks for our local health care workers and neighbors,” she said. “In our first round of mask sewing, we were able to donate 70 masks, and we are back at it again because we have more friends and neighbors that need them. We love to serve as a family, and we love how much human kindness has come through in this pandemic.”
There are additional ways residents in East County can get involved with humanitarian efforts. Celia Ashford, a coordinator for the church, said there will be a food drive on Saturday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to noon. The group is collecting whole grain cereals, hearty low-sodium soups, beans and lentils (dry or canned), canned tuna and chicken in water, canned fruit in juice, nonperishable, low-sodium, ready-to-eat meals (chili, ravioli, etc.), low-sodium canned vegetables, brown rice, whole wheat/grain pasta and canned tomato products. Drop-off locations are located at 2350 Jeffery Way, in Brentwood, and 2201 Golf Club Road, in Pittsburg.
If people wish to donate virtually, they can do so at the website of Contra Costa and Solano Counties food bank website,https://www.foodbankccs.org. Another way people can participate in feeding the needy is by volunteering at the food bank. Sign up for volunteer opportunities by going tohttps://www.justserve.org/
