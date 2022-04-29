When Melissa Mastrangelo, an instructional paraprofessional (aide), first dreamed of creating a school garden at O’Hara Park Middle School in Oakley, she never could have imagined the community support that would turn her dream into reality.
A chance meeting over a bucket of irises led Mastrangelo and Bill Horn, a senior vice president of landscape company Terracare Associates, to a conversation about the vision for the project.
Mastrangelo already had a small courtyard plot of land set aside for the school garden. But when Horn came to view the location, he knew that they could go bigger. He was drawn to a messy, overgrown corner of the school’s property, a space that measured about 10,000 square feet. After putting together sketches and determining which plants and trees would work best for the space, he met with Mastrangelo and principal at the time Colleen Creswell, to present the plans.
“This is great!” said Mastrangelo. “It is far beyond any expectations we could have had.”
The work began after the end of the 2013 school year and continued through the summer. Terracare donated all materials and labor, and agreed to cover maintenance for the first year. By the time the students returned to school for the following year, the space had been completely transformed. The garden was bursting with native and edible plants, including fruit trees and bushes, and rows of tomatoes, squash, and beans, along with three large Modesto Ash trees to provide shade to the picnic area. All the paths through the garden were designed to be wide and smooth enough to accommodate a wheelchair, ensuring that all students would be able to enjoy and use the new space.
Mastrangelo was overjoyed to have a space where she could take the students from her Life Skills class and expand on their education of where their food comes from, how it’s grown and harvested, and how they can incorporate it into their own home-cooked meals. The garden has also been used by other classes as part of their science, nutrition, and health curriculum. Not to mention, it’s an overall lovely space to spend a quiet moment throughout the day.
O’Hara Park Middle School has continued to benefit from their partnership with Terracare, working together on various beautification projects throughout the years. According to the Terracare website, their company community goal is focused on green education, outdoor beautification projects and a variety of events and sponsorships that directly support local companies, municipalities and counties and that we service. Terracare has also donated their services to Learning Garden projects at Adams Middle School and Liberty High School in Brentwood, Excelsior Middle School in Byron, and Freedom High School in Oakley.
Most recently, and in celebration of Earth Day 2022, Mastrangelo and Terracare worked together once again, with Terracare donating and planting three Catalpa trees. Once matured, the trees will provide much needed shade for the south-facing classrooms at the edge of the school’s campus. Additionally, another school staff member donated a variety of succulents to plant around the base of the trees. After a long morning of state testing, the Life Skills students were more than happy to be outside and taking part in the planting process.
“It’s just such a blessing to me to be able to be part of a program that can give kids a break, and then also get their hands in the dirt and have that therapeutic feeling.” Mastrangelo said. “I am really grateful and appreciative of our school that allows us to do these kinds of projects, because this is something our students really need.”
