Heather Briann was a graduating member of the Liberty High School Class of 2005, and though she has moved north to Washington state, she hopes to reach back to her hometown through a virtual platform.
Briann opened a studio named ALTAR Movement on San Juan Island in 2018. Her goal was to gather a community of like-minded teachers who could create a place for people to practice movement in all its various forms. With the onset of the pandemic, she took her studio online and is now offering a free challenge for the month of October to generate interest in her digital studio.
“As part of the digital studio launch, ALTAR is hosting a 30-Day Movement Challenge, a free offering designed to help you feel embodied and inspired,” Briann said. “Each day of the month, we'll send you an email with a link to a short recorded daily practice and a journal prompt for your continued reflection. You can practice along with us from anywhere in the world from the comfort of your own home at a time that works best with you.”
Briann said the challenge is meant to be an exploration of movement through various modalities, all linking back to the theme of embracing change. She hopes participants will learn to breathe through uncertainty, trust their instincts and fine ritual in the mundane.
The challenge was born of a conversation with one of her instructors, Farrell McClernon. With a background in sales and marketing, McClernon has been using her experience to help ALTAR make the shift to a digital platform, opening the studio to anyone in the world with an internet connection.
“With the launch of the whole digital side of the business, I saw a really great opportunity to blow it up with this offering we could provide to our new community,” McClernon said. “Now that everything is moving online, it takes what was a pool of a very small island and expands that to a literally international audience.”
She noted people from as far away as Europe and Australia have signed up for the challenge.
Shelter-in-place orders were issued on March 15 for San Juan Island and Briann said she was able to pivot immediately, offering her first Zoom class that same day. Though she was able to host outdoor classes over the summer, she has continued to work on her digital studio, investing in equipment and building a library of 45 classes to date.
“I switched everything over as soon as possible to keep people as connected as possible,” Briann said. “All the things we explore are so helpful for people in these stressful times . . . it’s been challenging but quite uplifting to see the response of the community wanting to still explore all these new things together and go into the virtual space.”
The 30-Day Movement Challenge begins Thursday, Oct. 1. Registration will remain open the entire month. To join, visit https://altarmovementstudio.com/embrace-change/.
For more information on ALTAR movement studio, visit http://www.altarmovementstudio.com.
For more information on Briann’s intentional movement exploration, visit http://www.heatherbriann.com.
