Liberty High School (LHS) band and choir students, under the direction of Lindsay Kellogg and Laura Carreon, had the opportunity to perform at Disneyland in Anaheim during the school’s recent spring break. This is the first time the choir has sung there in 4 years, and the LHS band last made the trip in 2017.
Typically, Laura Carreon, LHS’ Director of Choirs, tries to plan for this trip to happen every other year. The first combined band and choir trip was slated to happen in 2020, however everything shut down 3 days before the group was scheduled to leave, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Carreon has been organizing this trip for the last decade.
Music programs are required to submit an audition video to Disney for performance consideration, and all music performance selections need to be approved by Disney ahead of time. In the 3 days that the band and choir spent at the parks, they each gave one performance and participated in one workshop.
“During the workshop, students receive valuable instruction from professional clinicians while getting the opportunity to sing or play Disney music set to animation,” Carreon stated in an email. “They get to experience what recording musicians and vocalists experience in a soundtrack recording session.”
The band and color guard marched down Main Street U.S.A., performing Patriotic Parade Sequence, arranged by Paul Lavender and Will Rapp. The medley includes America, the Beautiful, My Country ‘Tis of Thee, and Battle Hymn of the Republic. The 30-minute choral performance featured a selection of traditional and contemporary pieces, including Almost There from The Princess and the Frog and Friend Like Me from Aladdin, both big Disney hit movies.
Band and choir students fundraise throughout the year to offset the trip’s cost. A total of 151 students were able to participate – 107 marching with the band, 54 singing with the choir, and 10 students who performed with both groups.
Band parent Heidi Holm summed up the trip in one sentence: “It has been a joy!”
