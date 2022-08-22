LHS parade

The annual Liberty High School homecoming parade marched through downtown Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)

Liberty High School will celebrate its 70th homecoming Parade on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m..

This year's theme is Homecoming Road Trip.

Parade entry forms are on the Liberty High website or email the completed forms to lhsclubsandactivities@gmail.com by Aug. 31.

