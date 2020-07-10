Katherine Mund, Osvaldo Vega, Kalee Dutra and Jasmine Chuey enjoyed their meal in City Park as Liberty High School hosted "A Graduate's Dinner" for the Class of 2020 in the form of a drive through picnic dinner in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Students used money from their senior ball funds which they were not able to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions, and created a picnic-style dinner with food and drink ordered from local businesses. Students picked up their food via a drive-thru format in the Liberty High School parking lot and then dispersed to various locations to enjoy their meals. Local participating businesses included Brentwood Fine Meats, La Costa, Discovery Bay Steakhouse, Mountain Mike's, Callahan's Coffee and Cones, and Sip and Scoop. The graduates were also gifted with picnic blankets, face masks, tshirts and various school supplies.
Gina Capelli was on hand as Liberty High School hosted "A Graduate's Dinner" for the Class of 2020 in the form of a drive through picnic dinner in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Students were able to place orders ahead time, and several local businesses around the community provided food and drinks for the event. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Senior Summer Farage served ice cream and Italian ice as Liberty High School hosted "A Graduate's Dinner" for the Class of 2020 in the form of a drive through picnic dinner in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Students were able to place orders ahead time, and several local businesses around the community provided food and drinks for the event. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Senior Long Nguyen volunteered as Liberty High School hosted "A Graduate's Dinner" for the Class of 2020 in the form of a drive through picnic dinner in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Students were able to place orders ahead time, and several local businesses around the community provided food and drinks for the event. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Graduate Kalee Dutra waits for dessert as Senior Long Nguyen volunteered as Liberty High School hosted "A Graduate's Dinner" for the Class of 2020 in the form of a drive through picnic dinner in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Students were able to place orders ahead time, and several local businesses around the community provided food and drinks for the event. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Callahan's Coffee and Cones served ice cream as Liberty High School hosted "A Graduate's Dinner" for the Class of 2020 in the form of a drive through picnic dinner in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Students were able to place orders ahead time, and several local businesses around the community provided food and drinks for the event. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Katherine Mund, Osvaldo Vega, Kalee Dutra and Jasmine Chuey enjoyed their meal in City Park as Liberty High School hosted "A Graduate's Dinner" for the Class of 2020 in the form of a drive through picnic dinner in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Students were able to place orders ahead time, and several local businesses around the community provided food and drinks for the event. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
[Photos] Liberty High School hosts Graduate Dinner
Gina Capelli was on hand as Liberty High School hosted "A Graduate's Dinner" for the Class of 2020 in the form of a drive through picnic dinner in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Students were able to place orders ahead time, and several local businesses around the community provided food and drinks for the event. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Senior Summer Farage served ice cream and Italian ice as Liberty High School hosted "A Graduate's Dinner" for the Class of 2020 in the form of a drive through picnic dinner in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Students were able to place orders ahead time, and several local businesses around the community provided food and drinks for the event. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Senior Long Nguyen volunteered as Liberty High School hosted "A Graduate's Dinner" for the Class of 2020 in the form of a drive through picnic dinner in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Students were able to place orders ahead time, and several local businesses around the community provided food and drinks for the event. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Graduate Kalee Dutra waits for dessert as Senior Long Nguyen volunteered as Liberty High School hosted "A Graduate's Dinner" for the Class of 2020 in the form of a drive through picnic dinner in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Students were able to place orders ahead time, and several local businesses around the community provided food and drinks for the event. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
"It was a wonderful day and testament to the Liberty students for thinking outside of the box, staying positive, and finding a way to help their community during these tough times," said Gina Cappelli, Liberty High School teacher.
