Caitlyn Weibert, a Liberty High School graduate, recently earned a Girl Scout Gold Award for her work on the Edna Hill Middle School campus.
Her project involved restoring memorial benches, which had been removed while the science building was under construction. She then brought them back to campus and built planter boxes around them to enhance the area.
“I want the area to stand out on campus,” she said. “The benches highlight the lives of past students, so it is a special place.”
The process began by meeting with Robin Schmitt, Chief Business Official of the school district, and then Kirsten Jobb, principal of Edna Hill Middle School, to discuss what project they felt would enhance the school. Once it was decided, the next step was to research how to refurbish benches and how to build planter boxes. This was followed by a meeting with Ramon Parocua, the project manager, who talked her through where she could place the project. Caitlyn then wrote her project proposal, which was approved, and then the work began. Knowing that she did not have the expertise to complete the project by herself, Caitlyn sought advice from her parents and from experts in the type of materials she would need. The funds to purchase the materials came from a special Girl Scout fund accumulated through years of selling Girl Scout cookies, candies, and nuts.
Caitlyn reached out to family and friends to help refurbish the benches and build the planter boxes. Siope Tongi of Abacus Concrete loaned a truck to pick up the materials and deliver them to the school. Perez Nursery donated half of the succulents. After more than 10 hours with 12 people working, the physical project was completed.
Along with the bench project, Caitlyn worked with Katherine Daniels, one of Edna Hill’s counselors, to put together a flier on grief and loss. With the help of Ed Bauman of Bauman Productions, she also created a video, which covers the history of the memorial benches and their importance to the school and community. In order to learn the history, Caitlyn consulted Traci Kemper, a teacher at Edna Hill Middle School, who originally led the initiative to purchase the benches. As part of the video, Caitlyn reached out to the families of the students and staff whose names appear on the benches so they could contribute memories of the lives of their loved ones. The families were so grateful to be included and given the opportunity to share their memories of their loved one. The culmination of the video is a rededication of the area, which was presented to and accepted by Dr. Dana Eaton, Brentwood Union School District superintendent.
“It took me 80 hours of planning, research and execution, but I am honored to have made a difference on Edna Hill’s campus,” Caitlyn said. “I feel that I have grown in my communication and leadership skills, and my future endeavors will be more successful because of what I learned through this project.”
Caitlyn would like to thank Perez Nursery for their donations of succulents, Siope Tongi for use of his truck to load and unload materials, her Girl Scout Troop led by Kathy Burke for continuous support, friends and family for aiding in the project, Milton Elizondo for advice on bench restoration, Kirsten Jobb for her support, Ed Bauman for his gracious help in filming and editing the video, Dr. Dana Eaton for support and assistance in the project, Robin Schmitt and Ramon Parocua for early guidance, Traci Kemper for all of her guidance and support during the project, and all of the families willing to share about their loved one. To view the video, visit Edna Hill’s YouTube Channel.
