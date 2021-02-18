With just three months left until graduation, the senior class at Liberty High School has missed both junior and senior rite-of-passage moments that define the high school experience.
They were unable to participate in junior and senior proms, homecoming games and dances, varsity sports and letter opportunities, senior sunrise, among others.
When it became clear last September that the school might not be opening in the fall, senior parent, Wendy Perry, started the Adopt a Liberty Senior page to help lift student’s spirits with small gestures of kindness from the community.
More than 200 parents have joined together and formed Facebook and Instagram pages for Liberty Class of 2021, which serves as a support group, information source and a forum to create opportunities for each student to be recognized for the work they have done and the challenges they are facing. The Delta Leos Club, joined the effort to help with event logistics and support classmates.
Parents purchased lawn signs that showcase the sports and activity logos of their senior. The group hosted Free Dutch Bros Day, an event in which every senior received a beverage paid for by parents and community sponsors.
On Saturday, Feb. 20, the group will host the Liberty Seniors Amazing Race, a scavenger hunt for cash and prizes throughout downtown Brentwood’s most iconic locations.
“Unfortunately, the school cannot offer official events, nor promote unofficial events, to the senior class,” said Amanda Dove, senior parent. “The county health order does permit this kind of safe activity for small teams moving within their own cohorts.”
Dove said the community has rallied to make this fun event possible for the Class of 2021, with seniors receiving gift cards and prizes at every event stop.
“We are hoping this will lure teens outside – particularly those now suffering from anxiety and depression,” she continued. “We want them to see their classmates, enjoy a day of fun, feel how much they are admired and ‘seen’ by the community. Unfortunately, we have no way to reach out to every senior and so we are expanding outreach efforts to let each student know they can still register for this free event.”
To register, visit https://conta.cc/3iP5JGZ.
