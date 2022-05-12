High school juniors and seniors, despite their school year coming to a close, have officially entered prom season. The stressful, yet exciting, time of the school year when upperclassmen scavenge the racks for luxury dresses and fancy suits, to experience a night of fantasy.
For many of our graduating seniors, this season would be both their first and last chance to formally celebrate the end of the school year with their classmates, as schools find themselves no longer strictly inhibited by COVID-19 restrictions.
This year, Liberty’s High School’s Senior Ball was held at Lake Chalet in Oakland on April 16. The night consisted of dancing, food, karaoke, photo booths with Lake Merritt in the background, and more.
What was senior Courtney Wieland’s favorite part of the experience? “My favorite part about the ball was the dance floor and the food. The fact that there was food you could get yourself, and with the dance floor on the other side of the room, it made this dance one of the best I’ve been to.” Wieland also said she loved the location selected and hopes that Liberty will “continue to give these experiences to future students.”
Many were unsure how many seniors would attend the ball, as there were still COVID-19 regulations in place. All attendees must have either been vaccinated, or have taken a COVID-19 test 24 hours prior to the event. However, while not everyone from the graduating class participated, there were still a great number in attendance. Members of Liberty’s Leadership class visited the Lake Chalet prior to the dance in order to select the food. Among the appetizers offered were a variety of sliders, sandwiches, and bruschetta. In addition to the heavier foods, there was also a dessert bar as well as a soft drink bar inside the venue.
The entertainment of the night consisted of a DJ in one of the two main event rooms, with strobe lights and a dance floor, attracting many attendees.
SF Photo Booths made an appearance on the outside dock, offering a wide variety of props for students to use in order to add a fun element to their photos. The second entertainment room housed a karaoke machine that students gathered around throughout the night. Ending at 11 p.m., the dance was considered a great success by many. However, this was not the only prom Liberty hosted in April.
Liberty’s Junior Prom was held on April 9 at the high school’s aquatic center. The theme of the evening was “Enchanted Forest'', with the outdoor area decorated with fairy lights, balloons, tables, and a large tent in which students danced.
The food consisted mainly of an assortment of fruit, doughnuts, and cake pops, and snacks such as chips and pretzels. This prom also included a DJ and teachers who volunteered to take photos of the attendees.
“The last dance I had been to was homecoming but I definitely have to say that junior prom was really well put together,” said senior Elizabeth Estrada. “Everything including snacks, tables, and the dance floor was very organized and pure eye candy.”
Estrada also said that while the dance took a bit to get started, once students all came to the dance floor it became very enjoyable.
Students are now looking ahead to graduation and what that will mean for them. Both dances were a good opportunity for those nearing the end of high school to celebrate and let their hair down one last time before the end of the school year.
