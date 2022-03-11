Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two Anti-Racism/Allyship Teach-Ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, Hairspray, which has two final performances -- tonight at 7pm and tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
1 of 15
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in01.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in02.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in03.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in04.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in05.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in06.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in07.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in08.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in09.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in10.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in11.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in12.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in13.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in14.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in15.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.