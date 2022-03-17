Liberty High School’s Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two Anti-Racism/Allyship Teach-Ins at Oakley’s Civic Center Park on March 9. The event encouraged students and residents to come together and learn how to identify racism in their daily lives, and how they could be better allies moving forward.
1 of 15
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in01.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in02.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in03.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in04.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in05.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in06.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in07.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in08.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in09.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in10.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in11.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in12.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in13.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in14.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
2022-03-09-Anti-racism-teach-in15.jpg
Liberty High School's Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with community member panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two anti-racism/allyship teach-ins at Oakley's Civic Center Park on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The presentation is in conjunction with the Playmakers' spring Musical, "Hairspray", which has its final performance on March 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from lhsplaymakers.com.
Melissa van Ruiten
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.