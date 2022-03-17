Promoting unity
Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

Liberty High School’s Playmakers, under the direction of Kyle Roman, along with panelists Pastor Ed Harris and Hijas del Campo vice president and co-founder Dorina Moraida, hosted the second of two Anti-Racism/Allyship Teach-Ins at Oakley’s Civic Center Park on March 9. The event encouraged students and residents to come together and learn how to identify racism in their daily lives, and how they could be better allies moving forward.

In Oakley, Liberty High School Playmakers hosted an Anti-racism panel and teach-in where there were lectures and parts of the Hairspray musical being performed for the attending audience. Listen in as Pastor Ed Harris gives his speech on racism in the system.

