Liberty High School senior running for Brentwood mayor seat

The seat for Brentwood mayor is up for election this year, and with it will come an unlikely ballot candidate: a current high school senior.
Even though Ryan Raimondi is finishing his last year at Liberty High School, he has aspirations unlike most of his peers in that he hopes to serve his town as mayor — not just in the future but now. As an active Brentwood Youth Commission chairman, he said his exposure to local politics prompted the desire to get involved in hopes of bettering his community.
“I’ve always had the passion to serve people,” Raimondi said. “In my freshman year, I wanted to attend the Naval Academy, but I realized, in getting closer to my senior year, that it wasn’t about going to the Academy so much as it was about serving.”
Should he enter office, he said his three main goals would revolve around revising the economic plan, enhancing infrastructure and connecting the community through outreach programs.
“I know the city just released their strategic plan for the next year, but this is about revitalizing the Brentwood economy by introducing new businesses and having a face to that plan, meeting with business leaders to discuss the opportunities that Brentwood can offer them,” he said, further noting the city’s website contains empty pages that should offer content on financial opportunities for area businesses.
In regard to infrastructure, he outlined means he believed would improve traffic congestion in town.
“The difficulty is spending,” he said. “We want to implement an innovative traffic technology that allows Brentwood to track the amount of cars and create smarter traffic flow, thereby offering more cost-effective ways to maintain traffic than building or rebuilding roads.”
On his third goal, Raimondi said he would love to see more interaction with city leaders in places like Concord or Walnut Creek, in addition to launching pilot programs for startups and outreach programs for seniors and students.
While his grandfather, a former senior center president, and a few others within the existing city government have given Raimondi guidance, his campaign team is mainly made up of peers.
“Ryan and I have always had aspirations to go into politics together,” said Jamie Feldermann, Raimondi’s campaign manager. “When we realized that mayor was up for grabs this year, it was almost immediately that we began to make plans for him to run and for me to be his campaign manager. We're such good friends, there wasn't much conversation about it — it just kind of happened, and we got to work.”
As a senior, Raimondi said he still plans to pursue college one way or another, beginning with Los Medanos College for two years before transferring to a nearby four-year university. Future plans for the young hopeful could possibly include serving as an assemblyman or senator, but for now, he said he’s taking it one day at a time.
“I have a passion to serve this community,” Raimondi said. “I don’t have any outside influences other than the fact that I love this community.”
To visit Raimondi’s campaign page, visit https://ryanformayor.weebly.com.
