Marissa Sanchez of Brentwood won the National Make it With Wool (MIWW) competition in San Diego last month with a dress and coat ensemble she created herself.
The 17-year-old Liberty High School senior competed in the junior division against dozens of other young men and women, but Marissa’s attention to detail won her the gold medal.
As part of her victory, Marissa received a cash prize from Pendleton Wool, a $500 scholarship from American Sheep Industry Woman, and will grace the cover of Threads Magazine. She will also be the MIWW Ambassador for next year’s competition in Texas, with her travel covered by the competition. She also received sewing tools and special wool fabrics.
“It was crazy, I didn’t think I’d win,” said Marissa, who was competing for the fifth time. “I have never placed Top 10 and when I got there, I was smiling so big and my mom was too, and when they called my name, I was so happy. It’s been my dream to win something like that so it was really fun.”
For her entry, Marissa created a dress and coat ensemble. The coat was a heavy wool with a black and white houndstooth pattern, solid black collar and pocket flaps, and crystal buttons. The dress was a lighter gaberdine wool in green with a bright pink lining, scalloped neckline and empire waist. Marissa said she normally chooses to work with solids, but this year she wanted to challenge herself.
“I’ve always wanted to do a printed fabric,” she said. “Normally I do solids, because they are easier, but I’ve been sewing for so long, I wanted something challenging. When I saw the houndstooth wool, I fell in love with it. Then I found all the other materials that matched the houndstooth and it was perfect.”
Theresa Sherwood began teaching Marissa how to sew six years ago. She said she has enjoyed watching Marissa’s confidence and skills grow over the years and was thrilled to see her work recognized by the Make It With Wool judges.
“Marissa sews to perfection, and that is really good when you want to become a seamstress,” said Sherwood. “She is diligent about perfecting the trade of sewing … It was quite the process to lay it all out and make sure everything lined up and if you see the coat, you’ll see every line matches up, it’s just perfect. She has worked hard to win this contest, as well as perfect her trade.”
In addition to passing on her knowledge of sewing, Sherwood also helped Marissa with her public speaking skills, something Marissa benefitted from during the interview portion of the competition. After the judges examine the garments, each seamstress gives a presentation about their project and where they will wear it. Contestants must also participate in a fashion show, walking a runway in front of a crowd.
April Ward, director of the California MIWW competition, said a striking, well-made outfit is only part of winning first place at the national level.
“Marissa is a very poised girl and carries herself well and is humble and well spoken,” Ward said. “Not only is the contest about construction and the whole outfit, but there is an interview portion, so they ask about the outfit, where the inspiration came from, technique questions, things like that.”
Ward is working to raise the profile of MIWW in California, where contestants are few compared to other states. The competition itself dates to 1947, when it was started by a wool company to promote sewing and creating with wool.
“There are all different kinds of wool,” Ward said. “Most people think of it as an East Coast or Midwest kind of fabric, but it can be worn in all kinds of climates. It is a traditional contest that has all kinds of positive building and learning lessons for men and women.”
For now, Marissa is looking forward to graduating in the spring. She plans to attend Los Medanos College in the fall and eventually enter the medical field.
For more information on MIWW, visit www.makeitwithwool.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.