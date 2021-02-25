A portion of the city’s drab downtown parking garage will soon get an inspiring and colorful artistic upgrade, courtesy of Liberty High School’s Public Art and Design Academy.
Academy students recently received city-leader approval to install an abstract community diversity mosaic mural on the civic parking garage’s interior entrance-exit wall.
The city’s public-art acquisition fund, comprising development fees collected for the acquisition and construction of public art, will cover the project’s $12,299 cost.
“The goal for this project is to create a colorful and eye-catching piece of art that will also highlight our diverse community in this beautiful city,” said Liberty student Gary Martin, a member of the high school’s academy for students interested in pursuing visual arts.
The nearly 4-foot-tall, 49-foot-long ceramic tile and colored glass creation will feature an array of butterflies winding through branches, in a symbolic ode to an envisioned diverse and hopeful future.
“When trying to create a design around a theme of diversity, we wanted to create something that didn’t exclude anyone based on their race, religion, age or any factor,” said student Emaline Bercerra. “We decided to approach the idea of diversity with the thought of what we wanted from it, which is change, hope and transformation. There needs to be a change in people to be better than the generation before them. To be able to promote diversity, we as a society cannot demean or belittle each other. We have hope that everyone who lives in Brentwood will feel welcomed. Then there is transformation, which ties back into change. To transform, we have to evolve and be active participants in helping create the diverse community we want to live in. With this in mind, we chose to use butterflies, due to their symbolic meaning. We decided to include branches to represent growth, to aid in creating movement and direction in the butterflies’ flight path.”
The piece, scheduled for completion in June, is the latest in a series of yearly artistic creations forged through a City of Brentwood and Liberty High School partnership dating back to 2011.
Academy students presented three conceptual ideas for the latest work to the city’s art commission, which ultimately selected the piece titled “Conjunction in Nature” that the council then approved.
Academy students noted that the parking garage’s interior entrance-exit wall was selected as a post-pandemic eye-catching location for the piece, as visitors frequently pass en route to downtown, city hall, the community center and Liberty High School.
“We chose the small wall underneath the small windows to make it easy for pedestrians and workers to admire the art without having to explore the more obscure areas in the parking garage,” Martin said.
The young artists envision using handmade tiles to form the background, with ceramic tiles used to create the butterfly bodies and large handmade glass titles for the wings.
In line with the pandemic state of affairs, sections will be created in students’ individual homes and brought back to attach to the wall.
Thus far, renderings have drawn rave reviews.
“I like it, I think it is really pretty,” said City Councilmember Jovita Mendoza after virtually previewing the envisioned creation. “For years to come, people will look back and be happy.”
Once completed, the piece will join a long list of academy-created pieces around town, including a mural portraying Brentwood’s transformation through time on the Minnesota Trail undercrossing at Sand Creek Road; an 80-foot mural at King Park, depicting an underwater scene; painted utility boxes, following a local produce theme; a sunflower mural that wraps around the corner of Second Street and Brentwood Boulevard; abstract painted murals at the four underpasses along Sand Creek Road and O’Hara Avenue; five mosaic sculptures of animals playing with various sports balls, along the Sunset Athletic Complex walkway; and a mural at Oak Meadow Park.
For more information on the academy program, visit https://bit.ly/2DTWPpp.
