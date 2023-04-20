Liberty honors local legend Roy Ghiggeri

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Roy Ghiggeri speaks during his gym dedication event at Liberty High School last Thursday.

BRENTWOOD – Roy Ghiggeri was nervous heading to Liberty High School last Thursday. He’s been there many times before. However, Last Thursday evening at the “new gym” was a bit different.

“We (Ghiggeri and his wife Angela) were driving over here and we said that I was really nervous,” Ghiggeri said during his speech. “I didn’t understand what she said, but she said ‘It’s better than going to a funeral.’”

Last Thursday, Liberty High School, the Liberty Union School District and the City of Brentwood celebrated as Liberty renamed the “new gym” the “Roy J. Ghiggeri Gymnasium,” in tribute to the 1968 Liberty alum, former basketball star and later, coach, teacher, and former district board of trustees member. Overall, Ghiggeri was involved in some way with Liberty and the district either as a student or staff for over 50 years dating to when he first set foot on campus as a freshman in 1964.

