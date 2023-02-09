Liberty percussion group tops Corn Country Classic

Submitted photo

The Liberty High School Drumline/Percussion Team took first place in three categories of the “Corn Country Classic.”

The school air was tense with anticipation this Saturday as the announcer’s voice boomed from the gymnasium speakers: “…and in first place, the Liberty Union Winter Percussion with a score of 67.85.”

The Liberty Union Winter team has students from Liberty, Heritage, and Freedom high schools. On Saturday, Liberty hosted a winter color guard, percussion, and drum major competition. Seventeen schools from the Bay Area, including Freedom High School in Oakley, competed in the “Corn Country Classic.” Of the four categories Liberty competed in, they placed first in three of them.

Just two years ago, hearing about the achievements of Liberty High School’s band may have taken most Brentwood residents by surprise. However, Liberty’s band program has excelled under the direction of Lindsay Kellogg.

