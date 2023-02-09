Liberty percussion group tops Corn Country Classic

The school air was tense with anticipation this Saturday as the announcer’s voice boomed from the gymnasium speakers: “…and in first place, the Liberty Union Winter Percussion with a score of 67.85.”
The Liberty Union Winter team has students from Liberty, Heritage, and Freedom high schools. On Saturday, Liberty hosted a winter color guard, percussion, and drum major competition. Seventeen schools from the Bay Area, including Freedom High School in Oakley, competed in the “Corn Country Classic.” Of the four categories Liberty competed in, they placed first in three of them.
Just two years ago, hearing about the achievements of Liberty High School’s band may have taken most Brentwood residents by surprise. However, Liberty’s band program has excelled under the direction of Lindsay Kellogg.
Despite being under Kellogg’s direction for five years, Liberty Marching Band has competed for only two years. Even so, they’ve won almost a dozen awards, taking first overall at the Rodriguez Tournament of Champions in 2022. It had been only Liberty’s second year of competing in more than 20 years.
“It was an honor and privilege to host the first NCBA winter competition of the season last weekend,” Kellogg said. “Seeing over 180 parents and students come together to put on this event was amazing. Everyone worked together to put on a wonderful competition that represented Liberty and the town of Brentwood in the highest manner. I am so proud of our group’s performance earning 1st place in multiple divisions and am looking forward to next year’s competition, Saturday February 3, 2024.”
The winter programs at Liberty High School have been building over the past six years. The winter color guard program began six years ago and has continued to grow. The winter percussion program is in its second year of the competitive season featuring students from all three high schools. It was an honor for them to be able to compete and perform at home this past weekend.
Ben Bettis, a senior at Liberty High School, placed first in the solo drum major Military category. “It’s good to make Liberty known to other schools in the Bay Area. After not marching for three years, I was so impressed with how we took home the gold and how we were able to host a competition with zero hosting experience. I’m happy I was able to be here for it.”
Student volunteers swarmed the school in a sea of cardinal colors, with an almost contagious excitement. Some students worked more than 10 hours, taking time off from work and other extracurricular pursuits to cheer on their school and make a name for themselves in the Northern California Band Association.
Sofia Cummings, a competitor in the drum major military category, claimed that the volunteer time was worth it, commenting that, “I feel like it was a good use of a Saturday. Liberty’s band is really like a family. We work together, and we win.”
Results of the competition included these winners:
2nd: Park Middle School Winter Guard
1st: Linden High School Winter Guard
2nd: Freedom High School Winter Guard
1st: Deer Valley Winter Guard
2nd: Amijo Royal Regiment Guard
1st: Liberty Varsity Guard
2nd: City of Livermore Guard
1st: Amijo Royal Regiment Mallet Ensemble
2nd: Linden High School Winter Percussion
1st: Deer Valley High School Winter Percussion
1st: Liberty Union Winter Percussion
2nd: Lincoln High School Winter Percussion
1st: Foothill High School Winter Percussion
1st: Jose Cordova, Antioch High School
2nd: James Brockman, Rodriguez High School
1st: Maya Jackson, Rodriguez High School
2nd: Princessa Silva, Armijo High School
1st: Rainier Lugue, Vallejo High School
2nd: Zac Shi, Lincoln High School
1st: Ben Bettis, Liberty High School
2nd: Anne Dumas, Liberty High School
1st: Lindsey Goetowski, Del Mar High School
1st: Jesse Rae Paule, Jesse M. Bethel High School
