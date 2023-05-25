Liberty students debut mariachi band

Photo by Juan Cebreiros

Grupo L, a new mariachi band made up of English learner students at Liberty High School, made their debut performance in the quad at the school on May 22.

After four practices over two weeks, mariachi band “Grupo L” made their debut performance in front of the English Learner Advisory Committee Monday, May 22 at Liberty High School quad.

The group came to life when campus officer Mike Rucker wanted to create something the students could be a part of and be proud of. So he contacted English teacher Elizabeth Gonzalez to see if she had any students interested in joining.

The two put this group together. “I wanted to kinda do something for them they could be proud of. Oftentimes, the (EL) kids are excluded because of a language barrier or cultural differences and I thought it would be fun to create a kind of program that would include these kids,” said Rucker.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription