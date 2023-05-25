Liberty students debut mariachi band

After four practices over two weeks, mariachi band “Grupo L” made their debut performance in front of the English Learner Advisory Committee Monday, May 22 at Liberty High School quad.
The group came to life when campus officer Mike Rucker wanted to create something the students could be a part of and be proud of. So he contacted English teacher Elizabeth Gonzalez to see if she had any students interested in joining.
The two put this group together. “I wanted to kinda do something for them they could be proud of. Oftentimes, the (EL) kids are excluded because of a language barrier or cultural differences and I thought it would be fun to create a kind of program that would include these kids,” said Rucker.
Gonzalez is the adviser of the group and helped to get a majority of the kids interested in the group.
So far, “Grupo L” has been continuously growing with a new member joining each practice over the groups first two weeks to reach a total of 11 so far. According to Gonzalez, the group enables the students to forget about the stresses in the classroom and just be who they are outside of the classroom. They practice mostly in the English Learning classroom.
“Each time we practice, there’s a new student that joins or someone brings a friend,” Gonzalez said. “It’s really just become a place for students to not have to worry about language in that room and they just get to be themselves and play the music they like.”
She said the group has motivated students and made them happy to come to school because they have something fun to look forward to.
Guitar player Salvador Arceo explained that being in the group has helped the group overall and himself.
“I think it’s something that made us feel good,” Arceo said. “Our teacher always helped us with anything we needed, and thanks to her we’re here.”
The group said this performance at their high school was just the beginning of what is possible for this group, with Arceo wanting the group to be well known.
“I hope we go further; we want to be more known by people,” Arceo said.
The band is mostly for Liberty students, and those who are interested in possibly joining the band may contact Gonzalez at Cruze@luhsd.net.
