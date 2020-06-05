On Friday, May 29, the Liberty Union High School transportation team celebrated the district's special needs graduates from Liberty High, Heritage High, Freedom High and Gateway by bringing a parade of four buses to their homes. The bus drivers said the highlight was seeing the students’ excitement when they saw the buses and received the gifts given to them by the drivers.
Liberty Union High School District bus drivers celebrate graduating special needs students
