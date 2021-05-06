Four Liberty Union High School District Students have earned highly competitive four-year Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarships.
The recipients are seniors Matthew Kopiko (Heritage High School), Ethan Lee (Heritage High School), Laersunder Phoummathep (Liberty High School) and Katherine Reid (Heritage High School).
These students were evaluated on their academic records, physical fitness, character and leadership ability. All four winners are a part of the Heritage High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program.
The Air Force will pay each student’s tuition and fees while providing a book stipend and monthly living expenses for a four-year university degree. Students will have the opportunity to commission as officers in the U.S. Air or Space Force upon graduation from college.
Matthew will be majoring in mathematics and minoring in political science at Purdue University. After college, he would like to serve as an Air Force officer in the intelligence, diplomatic and or aviation fields.
Ethan will attend the University of Alabama, majoring in mechanical engineering. After graduating, he plans to become a pilot in the Air Force.
Laersunder will attend Brown University in hopes of becoming an Air Force intelligence officer. His major will be in applied mathematics with a double major in International relations.
Katie will attend University of California San Diego and major in biochemistry; she will enter the Air Force medical field upon graduation.
