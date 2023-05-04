OAKLEY – The Friends of the Oakley Library has been selected as a 2023 California Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblywoman Lori Wilson, District 11.
The Friends of the Oakley Library is one of more than 100 nonprofits that will be honored by their state senators and assemblymembers for their outstanding contributions to the cities they serve.
The Friends of the Oakley Library’s mission is to support the Oakley Library by enhancing collections, programs, and facilities, to enrich the lives of Oakley’s diverse community. A $15,000 grant from the city of Oakley enabled them to:
- provide even greater support to the library this past year, including funding two children’s author programs and book giveaways of hundreds of their titles.
- provide funding for Aztec dance troupe Teokalli, a performance by the Fratello Marionettes, a Howl La La Boo Halloween program, a children’s Noon Year’s Eve event, Yoga storytime, storytime crafts and Lego supplies, furniture and sound equipment.
- attend every outreach event hosted by the City or the community this past year to share information about the library and the Friends with residents.
- support the City in its efforts to build a new library for Oakley.
“Volunteers with the Friends support the Oakley Library in transforming the lives of everyone in our community every day, and we are deeply humbled to be recognized by Assemblywoman Lori Wilson as a 2023 Nonprofit of the Year,” said Lorena Campos, President of the Friends of the Oakley Library.
Now in its eighth year, the Nonprofit of the Year initiative provides the opportunity for each California state legislator to choose a nonprofit organization doing outstanding work in their district. The program culminates with a celebratory luncheon at the Capitol on California Nonprofits Day, which this year is June 7.
The nonprofit sector is the fourth-largest industry in the state, employing more than 1.2 million people, according to “Causes Count,” a 2019 report commissioned by CalNonprofits, . Each year, California nonprofits generate more than $273 billion in revenue and bring in $40 billion in revenue from outside of California. The unpaid labor contributed by volunteers at nonprofits is equivalent to 330,000 full-time jobs every year.
