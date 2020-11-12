Library hosts book sale
Photo courtesy of William Harms

Charlotte Allison, Friends Bookshop coordinator (left), and Kathy Mount, President of the Friends of the Brentwood Library, sort through books in preparation for the Friends Book Sale. The sale is set to take place Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside the library, 104 Oak St. The event is being held in cooperation with the City of Brentwood. The group will offer paperbacks for $0.50 each or four for $1. The sale will also feature individually priced Thanksgiving and holiday books for children and adults. For more information, call 925-513-9414.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags