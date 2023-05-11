Library seeks literacy tutors
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

In Contra Costa County, about 1 in 5 adults struggle with low literacy. About 43 million adults in the United States, have little to no literacy skills, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The Contra Costa Library’s Project Second Chance program aims to reduce those numbers.

Project Second Chance has six offices throughout Contra Costa, including two in Brentwood and Antioch, and offers free and confidential tutoring two times a week for 90 minutes with trained volunteers. But now, they seek more volunteers to tutor, to not only improve literacy rates, but to improve lives.

Project Second Chance was started in 1984 to provide free and confidential instruction in reading, writing and spelling to adults whose literary skills are below a sixth-grade level, according to their website. They have trained more than 3,800 tutors and helped more than 6,200 Contra Costa County residents improve their reading, writing and literacy skills many of whom were educated in the United States but wish to improve their basic literary skills in English.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription