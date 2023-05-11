Library seeks literacy tutors

In Contra Costa County, about 1 in 5 adults struggle with low literacy. About 43 million adults in the United States, have little to no literacy skills, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The Contra Costa Library’s Project Second Chance program aims to reduce those numbers.
Project Second Chance has six offices throughout Contra Costa, including two in Brentwood and Antioch, and offers free and confidential tutoring two times a week for 90 minutes with trained volunteers. But now, they seek more volunteers to tutor, to not only improve literacy rates, but to improve lives.
Project Second Chance was started in 1984 to provide free and confidential instruction in reading, writing and spelling to adults whose literary skills are below a sixth-grade level, according to their website. They have trained more than 3,800 tutors and helped more than 6,200 Contra Costa County residents improve their reading, writing and literacy skills many of whom were educated in the United States but wish to improve their basic literary skills in English.
The program came to Brentwood in 2018 when the Brentwood Library was expanded. The program overall helps about 200 Contra Costa County residents each year, according to Project Second Chance senior library literacy assistant Leslie Mladinich.
Mladinich coordinates tutoring for the Brentwood and Antioch libraries. Due to the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program had to adjust to fit their learners’ needs.
“For most of our learners, they really value confidentiality, and before COVID we had most people meeting in the library,” she said. “In Antioch, we have a private space for our learners behind the public-facing library. In Brentwood, we have study rooms people can reserve so people were meeting in person. When COVID hit, everybody pivoted to virtual, and so not all of our East County learners had technology to do that.”
To fulfill their learners’ needs, Project Second Chance established a tablet lending program for their learners. But now with the return of in-person meetings and events, Mladinich says that about two-thirds of their learners are back in person, and they need compassionate and flexible learners to fulfill their learners’ needs.
“We are hoping to find tutors who feel comfortable meeting in-person with a learner anywhere in East County,” she said. “People don’t have to be teachers. The top three attributes our learners say they want in a tutor is patience, kindness and flexibility. I think we’re a unique opportunity because a community member can come to us and say ‘This is when I can tutor and this is where I can tutor,’ and we will do our best to meet their schedule.”
According to Mladinich, the program has helped people’s lives, giving some of their learners the confidence and capability to earn promotions at their work, or receive additional higher education.
Project Second Chance’s current round of tutoring training has already passed, but they encourage interested residents to look into the program and to fill out a prospective tutor form. Once the form is filled out, the office will contact prospective tutors about enrolling in the next available training classes in October. Prospective tutors will have the option to attend training via Zoom Oct. 3 and 10 from 6-8 p.m. and in person at the Project Second Chance location in Concord at 2151 Salvio St. from 9:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
