Lighting up Discovery Bay
Photo by Tony Kukulich

More than 30 boats participated in the annual Discovery Bay Lighted Boat Parade Saturday, Dec. 12. This year, there were no judges or awards; the event instead focused on community and goodwill. “We really wanted it to be a community event and encouraged everyone to enter,” said Carolyn Graham, event organizer. “It turned out to be a good night, weather-wise, and a much-needed few hours of joy for our wonderful town.

[Photos] 2020 Discovery Bay lighted boat parade

