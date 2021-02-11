The Lions Center for the Visually Impaired (LCVI) invites the public to a Virtual Open House on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. via Zoom (audio only). Participants will learn about the many free services available to blind and visually impaired seniors in Alameda, Solano and Contra Costa counties. Meet and chat with LCVI staff and clients, and enter for a chance to win a raffle prize.
For more information or to register, call LCVI toll free at 1-800-750-3937, email info@lcvi.org, or visit www.lcvi.org.
