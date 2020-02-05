Help the Lions Club of Brentwood celebrate its 90th anniversary with a Roaring ’20s-themed party at Nines Restaurant, March 14, 100 Summerset Drive, from 6 to 10 p.m.
Dress as a flapper, 1920s gangster or silent screen star for the costume contest, and enjoy an evening of Charleston dancing, a no-host bar and silent auctions. Keynote speaker will be Dr. Bill Iannaccone.
Tickets are $60 per person before Feb. 14 and will increase to $65 by Feb. 29. To RSVP, email weserve@lcobw.com with the names for each member of your party. For more information, call Chad Stone at 925-354-2412 or visit https://bit.ly/3b5HlfX.
