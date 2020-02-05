BP Brentwood Lions

Valerie DePaola was installed as the new president of the Brentwood Lions Club during the club's 90th annual Installation of Officers at De Luna Ranch in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, June 29, 2019. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)

 Tony Kukulich

Help the Lions Club of Brentwood celebrate its 90th anniversary with a Roaring ’20s-themed party at Nines Restaurant,  March 14, 100 Summerset Drive, from 6 to 10 p.m. 

Dress as a flapper, 1920s gangster or silent screen star for the costume contest, and enjoy an evening of Charleston dancing, a no-host bar and silent auctions. Keynote speaker will be Dr. Bill Iannaccone. 

Tickets are $60 per person before Feb. 14 and will increase to $65 by Feb. 29. To RSVP, email weserve@lcobw.com with the names for each member of your party. For more information, call Chad Stone at 925-354-2412 or visit https://bit.ly/3b5HlfX.

