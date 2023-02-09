Lions Club supports elders group

Phil Avila, president of the Brentwood Lions, presented a $1,000 check to Nora von Ubin from An Elderly Wish Foundation at their Feb. 1 meeting. The foundation is grateful for such a generous donation because it will provide funds needed to make senior wishes come true in Contra Costa County. Any person 50 or older, who has a chronic or serious illness is eligible for a wish. For more information, visit www.elderlywish.org or call 925-978-1883 and speak to Mary or Nora.
