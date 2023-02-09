Lions Club supports elders group
Submitted photo

Phil Avila, president of the Brentwood Lions, presented a $1,000 check to Nora von Ubin from An Elderly Wish Foundation at their Feb. 1 meeting. The foundation is grateful for such a generous donation because it will provide funds needed to make senior wishes come true in Contra Costa County. Any person 50 or older, who has a chronic or serious illness is eligible for a wish. For more information, visit www.elderlywish.org or call 925-978-1883 and speak to Mary or Nora.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription