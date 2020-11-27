Nutcracker (Ballet Company of East County)

Photo by Heather Partida

The Ballet Company of East County has been hard at work preparing for its 16th annual production of “The Nutcracker.” This year, audiences can livestream theholiday classic from home on Dec. 19; performances at 2 and 6 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.Brentwoodballet.org. Pictured from left are: Hanna Venezia (Sugar Plum Fairy), Makena Quesada (Mouse Queen), Adriana Lopez (Clara), Ethan Davis (Nutcracker), Liliana Herrera (Flower Queen) and Ava Partida (Snow Queen).

