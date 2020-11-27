The Ballet Company of East County has been hard at work preparing for its 16th annual production of “The Nutcracker.” This year, audiences can livestream theholiday classic from home on Dec. 19; performances at 2 and 6 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.Brentwoodballet.org. Pictured from left are: Hanna Venezia (Sugar Plum Fairy), Makena Quesada (Mouse Queen), Adriana Lopez (Clara), Ethan Davis (Nutcracker), Liliana Herrera (Flower Queen) and Ava Partida (Snow Queen).
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Driver flown to trauma center after hot rod rollover
- Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Brentwood
- Protest in Discovery Bay remains peaceful as demonstrators decry racism
- Married couple found guilty for 2019 fatal road rage murder in Antioch
- Brentwood and Oakley holiday events planned for this season
- Liberty Union High School District approves reopening plan as GPAs drop
- City of Brentwood approves housing project near Continente Avenue
- Driver runs red light, injures three in Brentwood
- Register for toy, food basket program
- California to enact statewide curfew for purple tier counties
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Brentwood turkey distributions to seniors
- [Photos] Discovery Bay protest
- [Photos] Chestnut St. rollover accident
- [Photos] St. Anthony outdoor mass
- [Photos] 2020 Brentwood on Ice
- [Photos] Protest in Brentwood
- [Photos] Discovery Bay scarecrow contest
- [Photos] City of Oakley Halloween Drive Thru
- [Photos] November 2020 Pets
- [Photos]Trilogy at the Vineyards Veterans Day flag ceremony
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.