LMC hygiene drive raises $1,500

Helping one another is exactly what the Rotaract Club at Los Medanos College strives for. The club works together with Rotary International to provide service for the community.
Coming back from the pandemic, president of the Rotaract Club, Evan Perez, worked with club officers and members to raise money for the non profit, SHARE Community. As a result, they came up with the hygiene drive, where the club raised over $1,500 worth of monetary donations for supplies to give to the organization.
With months of preparation for this event, the hygiene drive was held on Friday, Nov. 4 in Antioch, where the club presented the multitude of products raised, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, hair brushes, floss, wipes and more.
