LMC lecture series details history of the Delta

Photo by Kevin Romick

The Delta is the subject of a new lecture series being offered by Los Medanos College’s Brentwood Campus. The series is designed to introduce new residents to the history of their home.

A new lecture series at Los Medanos College’s Brentwood campus is educating those who are not only interested in Brentwood’s and the Delta’s history, but also to new residents.

“The New Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Heritage Area” series at LMC discusses the history of the Delta starting back in the 1800’s and everything about and around it. Registration for the lecture costs $19 per session and takes place once a month. It’s led by Carol Jensen, a local historian and Delta National Heritage Area (NHA) Committee member, and Blake Roberts, the NHA Commission Program Manager.

“This series is specifically designed to introduce the new people in the greater East County area – Oakley, Brentwood area – about their new home,” Jensen said. “The intention is to provide a little history and background education for those that are new to this community, let’s say less than seven years.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription