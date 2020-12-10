Loaves and Fishes of Contra Costa (LFCC) has been a resource for food insecurity in Contra Costa County since 1983 and hit a major milestone in September 2020: 5 million meals served.
LFCC serves individuals who need food for themselves and/or family. No one is turned away. When the organization first began, it had one dining room in Pittsburg and was serving 26 meals a day. The organization has grown tremendously, and today LFCC is serving more than 1,000 meals a day, 6,300 meals a week, from five dining rooms throughout Contra Costa County.
“Serving 5 million meals is an incredible accomplishment, and it came faster than we predicted,” said Joleen Lafayette, LFCC executive director. “The pandemic has pushed our meal count into lighting speed. When I first joined LFCC in 2001, we were approaching 2 million meals served, and here we are today serving 5 million meals and thriving.”
LFCC’s dining rooms are located in Antioch, Martinez, Pittsburg, Oakley and the newest location in Walnut Creek. Since February 2020, LFCC’s meal count is up by 71%. Before the pandemic, LFCC was serving more than 600 meals a day.
LFCC is a reliable source of food in the community. LFCC’s doors are open every Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., except for a few holidays throughout the year. Since the pandemic, LFCC has expanded its services by starting two weekend programs. The programs are in areas of significant need, Martinez and Pittsburg. Both programs serve more than 300 meals each weekend.
“I have been here a long time, and I am still amazed at what we accomplish every day,” said Lafayette. “I am not happy that so many people are in need. I am happy that Loaves and Fishes has been able to keep up with the demand on our services and provide a nutritious meal to those who need it.”
For more information, visit www.loavesfishescc.org.
