Local agencies call for volunteers for the Dutch Slough Tidal Marsh Restoration Project

Join the Contra Costa Resource Conservation District, Friends of the Marsh Creek Watershed, the California Department of Water Resources and Reclamation District 2137 to help plant and restore part of the Dutch Slough Tidal Marsh Restoration Project.
The volunteer event will take place Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon, at 7199 Sellers Ave.
You must RSVP to participate, and online registration ends Friday, Feb. 28, at 3 p.m. At this time, a limit of 75 registrants are allowed due to parking constraints. To register and complete the waiver, visit https://bit.ly/2vYr3FE.
