Local author focusing on the road ahead

Making big life changes is hard for anyone — making changes when dealing with mental illness and addiction only makes things harder.
One Brentwood resident has done just that and wants to share his story to inspire others who may want to make a change. Shawn Beddingfield has overcome an addiction to alcohol and a bipolar diagnosis to be the man his family needs. He tells his story in his recently published book, “Escaping the Fog: Recovery to Redemption.”
“Writing this book is about the folksiness, the willingness to be vulnerable and talk to someone I don’t know, anyone out there,” said Beddingfield. “That’s why I wrote the book — to be there for people when they need a little extra encouragement. Sobriety happens to be something that is near and dear to my heart . . . Luckily, I survived my addiction, and I’m able to go on learning from that experience.”
Beddingfield said he knows his story may invite criticism, but was willing to take the risk in hopes of helping someone who needed encouragement to make a positive change in their life, whatever that change may be.
“Escaping the Fog,” details Beddingfield’s descent into addiction, his life trying to cope and his success in overcoming his personal demons. He describes the moment he realized his calling to become a coach and his journey over the past four years training for and completing half a dozen triathlons.
“I have a ‘why’ here, and the why I’m doing this or wrote the book is, first of all, writing the book was very cathartic,” said Beddingfield. “It was painful and dark at times to go through the past … hopefully people see something of themselves in me in my story and if I can give them a positive outcome to strive for, then that’s what the goal is.”
Beddingfield is a full-time dad to his three daughters and is also studying kinesiology part-time at Los Medanos College. His wife, Adriana, runs the family’s business, Absolute Housekeeping Services. Beddingfield says he takes one day at a time, working to appreciate each moment and task he can accomplish. He spends part of each day training for his next extreme endurance event and takes particular pleasure in scenic runs around Brentwood, where he often passes the John Marsh house.
“I just put together the days one at a time and stay purposeful and productive and just get through the day with some type of purpose,” he said. “That’s why I’m encouraging people to have something, a purpose. For me, it’s having something on the calendar, a marathon, a race, something.”
“Escaping the Fog” is available on Amazon.com. For more information, reviews and price, visit https://amzn.to/35jVBAI.
