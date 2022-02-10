Two local authors, Brandon Lawson and Gerald Botlz, are taking matters into their own hands.
The authors have chosen to self-publish their respective novels in order to have greater control over the process and get around being ignored by major publishing companies.
“Virtually no name publishers accept manuscripts from writers without agents,” Boltz said. “I tried for two years to get an agent without success. Very few even acknowledged my query.”
After encouragement from writer friends who enjoyed his work, the 82-year-old Bethel Island resident made the decision to publish his mystery thriller series himself. Since then, he has written four novels, with the first two widely available, even from major retailers such as Barnes & Noble. The other two books are in rewrites to be published soon.
Boltz’s thrillers, first published in 2006, follow the adventures of Trenton Russell, a former government agent turned card counter on the blackjack circuit. The author drew from his own experiences as a card counter in the ‘80s in Las Vegas, Reno and Lake Tahoe to inform his writing.
For his own novel, Brandon Lawson, 24, of Antioch looks to the future rather than the past in order to craft a dystopian science-fiction story for young adults. His novel, “Nova’s Blade,” was released on Feb. 1 under the pseudonym Will Scifi.
“I love sci-fi because you’re able to go as far as you want with it,” Lawson said of his writing. “If you were writing a nonfiction story or a story that took place in the real world, you can’t have the person flying and being bulletproof. But with science fiction, your imagination is limitless.”
Lawson’s experiences with major publishers were similar to Boltz’s, with many rejecting his work until he made the choice to publish his poems and stories himself.
“At the time, I figured my writing was terrible, so I might as well push it out myself with no path in sight,” Lawson said. “Over the years, I realize my writing wasn’t terrible, and rejection is part of the process.”
While self-publishing provided an easier path to getting a story published, the authors acknowledge the unique challenges of the decision.
The odds against making a successful career in self publishing are greater than being traditionally published, Boltz said in an email.
Traditionally, a publisher acts as a middleman between an author and their audience, helping to promote the book, according to Lawson. In order to generate a similar interest, a self-published author must also self-promote.
“Since there’s no middle man, you have no help in getting your work out there to the fans,” he said. “But recently, the tactics I’ve been using are the same tactics that publishers do for their authors: contacting the press, bookstagrammers, booktubers, giving out arcs, virtual book tours, giveaways, etc.”
Lawson’s new sci-fi novel, “Nova’s Blade,” is available now through Amazon, while the first two books in Boltz’s Trenton Russell series of mystery thrillers, “The Blackjack Player” and “Dreams of Smoke,” are available from several retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
