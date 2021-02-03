Many Press readers know Marla Luckhardt as an engaging and humorous columnist, offering advice and insight for local seniors.
Over the past 10 months, she added musical parody videos to her resume, and it’s had her viewers laughing with surprise and joy. The videos began in March when Luckhardt’s visits to an elderly friend were curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Luckhardt promised to stay in touch virtually and she and her husband, Ernie, came up with a fun way to do so.
“Ernie and I were doing these silly little snippet videos, but the videos of iconic rock ‘n’ roll artists and other great hits came last year,” Luckhardt said. “It’s a lot of joy; it’s a lot of work, and it’s also really good for my short-term memory – I don’t read the words, I learn them every day.”
Each day, Luckhardt chooses a song based on her preferences, or a fan’s request or to dedicate to someone she knows. She learns the words by playing the tune on repeat, then sets the stage with props she has collected from her closet and online sales.
“I try to make them good,” Luckhardt said. “We keep improving. We started in the house, and we have moved into the garage. Ernie put up these things in the garage that have rollers, and he pushes a button and a different background comes down, and he’s hooked up lights and speakers and all this other stuff in the ceiling.”
While Ernie masterminds the sets, Luckhardt dresses the mannequins, chooses wigs and tries to mimic the artists’ body movements, noting she is not an impersonator, but an impressionist. She said she tries to stick with songs from the ’40s, ’50, ’60s or ’70s, since those are what her audience prefers, but she has done one Niki Minaj song and even donned an inflatable horse to lip sync Garth Brooks.
Luckhardt is approaching 200 videos and has all past videos available to the public on her Facebook page, including her subjects. Through personal acquaintances, Luckhardt said she learned both Linda Ronstadt and Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary have seen themselves parodied and enjoyed the experience. As a proud Woodstock attendee, she said she was careful to include artists from the original show like Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix and Joan Baez. She rode a Big Wheels tricycle while lip syncing Arlo Guthrie and donned faux sideburns to channel The Blues Brothers.
“I would say The Beach boys, Janis Joplin and Linda Rondstadt were my favorites,” she said. “They were fun.”
Among Marla’s fans is Susannah Meyer, state senate senior district representative and Brentwood city councilmember. A longtime friend of Luckhardt, Meyer said the two met while working in the East County Senior Coalition and kept in touch, often utilizing each other as resources to make connections for people in need. Meyer stated she has enjoyed watching Luckhardt’s videos evolve and looks forward to each new post.
“The idea is a simple one – lip syncing to a variety of songs, often at the suggestion of her followers,” Meyer said. “They work because she is truly not afraid to take anything on and has no concern about putting herself out there and looking silly. Different genres, eras, songs she’s never heard of before, and a huge amount of personal dedications, including a couple I requested. She has people watching from all over, and I am one who waits for the videos each day to bring a bit of lighthearted fun into my daily routine.”
Luckhardt shared that she will keep turning out videos for her fans for the foreseeable future.
“The videos are done in good humor and with love,” she said. “They are not supposed to be serious. I have people all over the world watching them, they even show them during happy hour at the Commons at Dallas Ranch. It’s just fun.”
To watch a collection of Luckhardt’s videos, visit her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/marla.luckhardt.
