Pittsburg’s Los Medanos College, which has a satellite campus in Brentwood, and Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, recently received the 2021 Equity Champion of Higher Education Award
It is an honor given by the Campaign for College Opportunity to recognize California community colleges and California State University (CSU) campuses for their success in conferring the Associate Degree for Transfer (ADT) to Black and Latinx students at higher rates than other colleges.
ADTs were established in 2010 with the passage of Senate Bill 1440, to create a clearer pathway for students who wish to transfer and earn a bachelor’s degree. Since the program’s inception, California community colleges have awarded more than 300,000 ADTs, establishing this pathway as a popular transfer option for students. By successfully completing 60 units of transferable community college coursework, students will be awarded an associate degree and receive guaranteed admission with junior standing at a CSU campus.
“We are honored to receive the recognition that DVC led all California community colleges in increasing the number of Black and Latinx students earning an ADT,” says DVC President Susan Lamb. “We appreciate the ongoing recognition from the campaign, and want to thank every member of our college community for their contribution to this tremendous achievement and equity work.”
According to campaign rankings, during the 2019-20 academic year, LMC was recognized for their equity work in increasing the number of Latinx students obtaining an ADT. During the 2019-20 academic year, LMC awarded 548 ADTs, or one of every three Associates degrees awarded by the college during this time. LMC’s Latinx students outearned ADTs over their other student populations by 2.9%.
“I am honored to work with such dedicated classified professionals, faculty and managers, who are focused on learning, completion, and equitable outcome for all of our students,” says LMC President Bob Kratochvil. “With a Latinx student population of over 40 percent, this recognition gives us another indicator we are on the right path and making progress in helping our students achieve their educational goals with us.”
DVC awarded 1,161 ADTs, more than half of all Associate Degrees awarded by the college during this time. Black and Latinx students out earned ADTs over other student populations at the college by 6% and 3.4% respectively.
The Campaign for College Opportunity’s mission has been to ensure that all eligible and motivated students in California have an opportunity to go to college and succeed.
For more information, visit https://collegecampaign.org/ .
