Local family fulfills the American dream

Paris Baguette, the neighborhood bakery café where communities come together over their expertly crafted baked and brewed goods, announced today a comprehensive brand redesign.

 Hand-out

Fifteen years ago, Mandeep Singh and his brother both came to the United States with $2,500 and a dream to one day have their own business. Now, in 2023, both are just months away from realizing that dream when they’ll open the first Paris Baguette in Brentwood.

Though it’s still without an official opening date, the 2,500-square-foot bakery is aiming to open across from the 24 Hour Fitness on Lone Tree Way towards the end of July or early August, just in time for the 2023-24 school year.

“We want to start building some kind of legacy for our kids,” Singh said. “Business is something that can help leave a legacy for our kids later on, other than their careers if they want a space where they can say that “our dad left us something.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.