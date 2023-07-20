Local family fulfills the American dream

Fifteen years ago, Mandeep Singh and his brother both came to the United States with $2,500 and a dream to one day have their own business. Now, in 2023, both are just months away from realizing that dream when they’ll open the first Paris Baguette in Brentwood.
Though it’s still without an official opening date, the 2,500-square-foot bakery is aiming to open across from the 24 Hour Fitness on Lone Tree Way towards the end of July or early August, just in time for the 2023-24 school year.
“We want to start building some kind of legacy for our kids,” Singh said. “Business is something that can help leave a legacy for our kids later on, other than their careers if they want a space where they can say that “our dad left us something.”
The Paris Baguette in Brentwood would be the second in Contra Costa County with the other one in Dublin. According to Paris Baguette’s Chief Development Officer Mark Mele, the company operates 4,000 stores globally with the U.S. recently starting to catch on. They have opened 35 locations in the last two years with 64 more set to open this year. Singh’s Brentwood location is to be one of them if all goes according to schedule.
“(Singh and his brother) are passionate about starting their own business, being an entrepreneur and taking their destiny into their own hands,” Mele said about Singh.
Singh and his brother fell in love with California when they first visited in 2009 and moved to the state later that year. They left their home in Hercules in 2016 to plant their flag in Brentwood where they currently live.
“[Brentwood] felt like home,” Singh said. “We’re both from India, northern India. That’s the farming state in India, so to come into California felt like home.”
That homey feel is something Singh is looking forward to bringing with the artisan bakery cafe, a gap of which Singh noticed in Brentwood. Previously, Singh and his family, who are vegetarian, would have to drive all the way to Fremont just to get artisan cakes, let alone have a bakery cafe where they can all sit down and spend time together. While Brentwood has the likes of mainstream coffee shops like Starbucks and a Panera Bread bakery on Lone Tree Way where people can sit and enjoy their coffee, sandwiches, and pastries, it’s the vegetarian-friendly artisan cakes and other baked goods along with the relaxed cafe atmosphere that set Paris Baguette apart.
“Fifty, 60 years ago, cafes were a staple in each neighborhood, in each community, and they’re all but gone,” Mele said. “From a competition standpoint, we don’t have much competition. “We’re baking hundreds of items in the cafe on a daily basis, That’s just something you don’t find anymore.”
“There’s quite a lot of good stuff that’s happening in Brentwood,” Singh added. “It will create even more growth opportunities for brands, so the future is great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.