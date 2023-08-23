When Mark Ruefenacht was inadvertently alerted to an issue with his glucose levels by a guide dog puppy he was working with, he was struck with a novel idea. Ruefenacht, a diabetic, was traveling in New York when the dog sensed he was having trouble. The dog’s reaction prompted Ruefenacht to recognize his low blood sugar and get help. Then he started thinking.
“It prompted me to consider what I could do,” he said of the incident. “Was it possible to train a dog to detect low blood sugar, and if so, would that be universal? If a dog could detect low blood sugar on me, could it also on you? It took two and a half years of self-funded research and effort to prove those hypotheses.”
The research led Ruefenacht to found Dogs for Diabetics in 2004, though the name transitioned to the National Institute of Canine Service and Training (NICST) in 2020. The nonprofit raises and trains service dogs, some in East County.
“We have developed a comprehensive training program that has quality built into every single level,” he said, noting he is happy to share his information with others in hope it could be improved upon. “What I’ve found is that other trainers and programs use our methods and cut corners, cut statistical analysis, and just train the dog and to this day we do not cut corners … we are about quality, not quantity.”
Volunteer puppy raisers began receiving donated puppies from other service dog organizations, caring for them until they were old enough to go to training. Ruefenacht takes pride in his training program, noting in the past 20 years, his own service dogs have often alerted him of his low blood sugar before his monitor.
Oakley resident Carrie Treggett is the programs manager for NICST. Through their programs, recipients receive service dogs free of charge to help them navigate life safely.
“Our dogs save lives,” said Treggett. “They literally save people from dying every day.”
NICST’s live-saving programs include:
– their flagship program Dogs4Diabetics, which trains dogs to detect dangerous glucose levels in their owners
– Paws on a Mission, using inmates to help train dogs
– First Response K9, a life empowering partnership between dogs and first responders to help lower on-the-job stress levels
– Love for Leashes, targeting teens and young adults with depression and anxiety
– Detection Dogs, an innovative project working to train dogs to detect a range of diseases including some types of cancer.
These programs are supported by volunteer puppy raisers and the organization’s newest addition of breeders and breeder caretakers.
Ruefenacht said the program is so important to him, he has turned down millions of dollars from pharmaceutical companies trying to buy the rights to his discovery. Over concerns his program would not be used for the benefit of all, he refused to sell out.
“Maybe some of the pharmaceuticals were genuine in wanting to figure out what we were doing,” he said. “We did end up working with Roche in a mutually beneficial way, under a joint venture. They got information out of it and helped us fine-tune our sample collection process and ensure it was optimized.”
In addition to training dogs to help diabetics, NICST also trains dogs to help firefighters, police, detectives and victims in stressful situations. Dogs who graduate from this program are placed with agencies to help first responders decompress the trauma they go through in everyday life. Antioch resident Marikay Batina has volunteered with NICST since its inception and said the agency dogs are pros at giving and receiving affection.
“We have an agency dog in Fairfield,” she said. “It goes around the place and knows when people are stressed and they can love on the dog and that brings down cortisol levels.”
Batina said she likes being a volunteer puppy raiser for NICST because she enjoys learning how to train different types of service dogs. She also helps run the group behind the scenes, and is working on a training manual for Paws on a Mission, run out of the Solano State Prison in Vacaville. Unlike NICST’s other programs, which are funded solely by private donations, Paws on a Mission is funded by a state grant..
“We train the inmates how to train our service dogs,” she said. “It teaches the inmates a restorative justice and gives them a skill they can utilize when they are paroled and expands our puppy raising pool.”
NICST said it always needs support through financial donations and volunteer hours. There are no qualifications needed to be a puppy raiser, and Batina said trainers are there to help whenever needed. For more information, or to donate or volunteer, call 925-246-5785 or visit www.ourdogssavelives.org.
