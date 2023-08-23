When Mark Ruefenacht was inadvertently alerted to an issue with his glucose levels by a guide dog puppy he was working with, he was struck with a novel idea. Ruefenacht, a diabetic, was traveling in New York when the dog sensed he was having trouble. The dog’s reaction prompted Ruefenacht to recognize his low blood sugar and get help. Then he started thinking

“It prompted me to consider what I could do,” he said of the incident. “Was it possible to train a dog to detect low blood sugar, and if so, would that be universal? If a dog could detect low blood sugar on me, could it also on you? It took two and a half years of self-funded research and effort to prove those hypotheses.”

The research led Ruefenacht to found Dogs for Diabetics in 2004, though the name transitioned to the National Institute of Canine Service and Training (NICST) in 2020. The nonprofit raises and trains service dogs, some in East County. 

