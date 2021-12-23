Hundreds of local families were able to get clothing, books, toys, and food at a distribution event to help them get through the holiday season.
Kaiser Permanente, Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano (FBCCS) partnered at Antioch High on Dec. 17 to distribute food and other items to area low-income families — with a donation of $550,000 from Kaiser locally and $7 million across Northern California, as well as a $22 million donation of personal protective equipment equipment across the region.
Dante Green, chief operating officer of Kaiser’s Antioch Medical Center, said many people who were there are “dedicated to increasing access and innovation around getting people enrolled into the CalFresh program.”
1 of 9
IMG_2643.JPG
Antioch High School, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, recently donated clothing, books, toys and food to locals in need. (Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson)
Antioch High School, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, recently donated clothing, books, toys and food to locals in need. (Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson)
IMG_2646.JPG
Antioch High School, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, recently donated clothing, books, toys and food to locals in need. (Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson)
IMG_2647.JPG
Antioch High School, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, recently donated clothing, books, toys and food to locals in need. (Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson)
IMG_2653.JPG
Antioch High School, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, recently donated clothing, books, toys and food to locals in need. (Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson)
IMG_2655.JPG
Antioch High School, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, recently donated clothing, books, toys and food to locals in need. (Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson)
IMG_2656.JPG
Antioch High School, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, recently donated clothing, books, toys and food to locals in need. (Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson)
IMG_2663.JPG
Antioch High School, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, recently donated clothing, books, toys and food to locals in need. (Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson)
IMG_2664.JPG
Antioch High School, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, recently donated clothing, books, toys and food to locals in need. (Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson)
IMG_2667.JPG
Antioch High School, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, recently donated clothing, books, toys and food to locals in need. (Photo by Kaitlyn Gleeson)
According to Contra Costa Senior Legal Services, 1 in 6 people in Contra Costa County don’t have enough to eat. “Unfortunately, with the pandemic, we’ve seen a large demand in enrollment into the CalFresh program,” Green said. “It’s actually almost quadrupled.”
“We have around 2000 students and 80% of kids qualify for support and reduced lunch fees,” Antioch High School Principal Louie Rocha said.
For more information, to donate, or to participate in the food bank, visit their website at www.foodbankccs.org.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.