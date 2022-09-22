Local organization helps students save

A Pittsburg-based organization has a new way for students to save money for college and the program is being tried out in a New York City school district.
Dubbed Coins for College, the organization gives micro scholarships in digital currency to students starting in kindergarten for meeting educational milestones. It is meant to remove mental, financial and academic barriers to college for all students.
“You show up for school, micro scholarship,” said founder Joshua Samuel. “You do well on a test, micro scholarship. We call those micro scholarships ‘points,’ and the more points you earn, the better chance you have of getting a scholarship when it’s time to go to college. The student who has one million points when they graduate will have a better chance of getting a scholarship to Harvard, while the one who graduates with 400,000 might get a scholarship to LMC.”
