Local resident Isaiah Mateas recently launched a crowdfunding campaign to fully fund his Future Minds Fund.
Launched in May 2020, Future Minds Fund is a nonprofit organization offering a disruptive solution that enables students to utilize its online platform to crowdfund scholarships for college.
Mateas is a 2020 graduate of Liberty High School in Brentwood. He was thrilled to be accepted to his dream school, UCLA, where he will be majoring in theater arts, directing and playwriting. Like so many high school seniors, Mateas was significantly impacted by COVID-19.
“I was directing two shows, and they were both getting ready to open when the shelter-in-place began,” said Mateas. “Everything was frozen in time, with the theater left empty. But this was just the first of the challenges. I was faced with the large price tag of attending the number one public university in the country, and I hadn’t received much financial aid or scholarships.”
Undaunted, Mateas got creative.
“I started selling homemade chocolate-covered strawberries on Facebook, and delivered groceries to seniors in my community to save a little for college and pass the time,” said Mateas. “And I’m now working 60 hours per week and saving as much as I can for college.”
He is also one of thousands of students who applied for Future Minds Fund scholarships that were created specifically in response to COVID-19. The pandemic has decimated the global economy, resulting in the loss of over 21 million payroll jobs here in the U.S., as well as millions more side jobs that students depend on to help them pay for college.
“Even before this pandemic, college costs had risen to the extent that many students were unable to afford to continue their education,” said David Tabachnikov, CEO of ScholarshipOwl. “We knew we didn’t have the resources to help all students completely on our own, but what we did have was the technology, know-how and leadership to build a platform that could put students at the helm, giving them greater control over their ability to afford college. The result is Future Minds Fund.”
So far, Future Minds Fund has awarded $15,500 to students facing hardship during these difficult times, and more funds will be released in September. Some of the donations have come from corporate sponsors, but many of the contributions are from individual donors.
For more information, visit https://futuremindsfund.org/scholarships/.
