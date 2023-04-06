Local students get academic kudos

Eboni Olivares of Antioch was named to the Troy University Chancellor’s List for Term 3 of the 2022-23 school year.
Undergraduates who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and earn a grade-point average of 4.0 are named to the Chancellor’s List.
Angela Del Rosario of Antioch was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Honors List for the 2023 Winter Quarter. Del Rosario is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
