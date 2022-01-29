Each birthday is a blessing, and more so if you are a centenarian.
Brentwood residents Velma “Skip” Bartholomew and Constance “Connie” Daniels-Idle were respectively celebrated as “queen for their day” by family members and their adoptive family members at Westmont of Brentwood senior living community.
Skip was born in 1921 on a working farm in the village of Black Earth, Dane County Wisconsin. She fell in love with her first sweetheart Bart Bartholomew but soon after he left to serve in World War II. After he returned, the couple moved to Texas and then chose to settle in Concord, California where they owned several bars and restaurants. After her husband’s passing, she continued to live independently until moving into Westmont of Brentwood in October 2013.
“I am grateful to have a roof over my head, a bed to sleep in, and people who care for me,” Skip said. The community held a birthday party for residents and the City of Brentwood Mayor Joel Bryant stopped by and presented Skip with a Certificate of Recognition.
New centenarian Constance “Connie” Daniels-Idle celebrated her big day with her extended family of 28. Daniels-Idle’s 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren were among the invited.
“We hosted the party at home because my mom was devoted to her family,” said her son, Charles Daniels. “She made sure that everyone was taken care of and that if she could, she would help in any way. So, it only seemed right that we honored her together.”
Sandra Daniels added: “When Connie entertained, it was very elegant. She would bring out the fine china and silver. So, we brought out the silver service that included a hot chocolate carafe and the fine china with the roses pattern.”
Connie was born in Oakland in 1921. She met her future husband, John, at the University of Oregon just before World War II. John enlisted in the Air Force and travelled extensively during the war effort. After the war, the couple moved to Colorado where Connie became one of the first female real estate agents who developed large subdivisions. The family moved back to the Bay Area in 1961 as John was in the aircraft business. After John’s passing, Connie remarried at 70 years to Tom Idle.
The blended Daniels-Idle families became instantly close. Connie moved into Westmont of Brentwood in 2017.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.