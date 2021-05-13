Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans have been affected.
In an attempt to offer support to those most hurt, Kira Logan started the Giving Gratitude nonprofit organization.
Giving Gratitude is a nonprofit organization led by students. Its focus is to recognize frontline workers incredible work during these trying times they face.
Logan, a Liberty High School junior, chooses to lend kindness to the lonely patients stuck in hospitals without visitors. She notes that starting a nonprofit is easier than it seems when you do it for the right reasons. Her statements are evident through the work the organization has performed. Giving Gratitude has sent 200 cards to frontline workers and patients and sees no end in sight.
This small nonprofit has grown exponentially since its founding just this year.The work that just one person began is truly paying off, so many people have been touched by the kind words of strangers. Twenty members dedicated to the cause have performed these incredible feats. Giving Gratitude is officially international with members on the East Coast and now in different countries.
“Everything just fell into place,” Logan remarked when asked about the success her organization has created. “I am so thankful that I had the time to start seeing the impact of my organization.” If you would like to make a difference and help Giving Gratitude to spread kindness, check out its website: givinggratitude.live.
Giving Gratidudes’s website makes it easy to become involved. Interested individuals can send a short letter or even volunteer to help. For more information, check out the organization’s Instagram: @ggivinggratitude.
