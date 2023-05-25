Locals learn at police Citizens Academy
BRENTWOOD – Ruben Aguilar wants to work in law enforcement. Not only that, but the Oakley resident wants to be a part of the Brentwood police department one day.

Although the Brentwood police Citizens Academy isn’t the typical police academy type of training, he said the insight into the insides of the department makes him want to be a part of it that much more.

“This was just something that came up off of my Instagram, and I thought that this is something I want to do,” Aguilar said. “I want to get more insight into police departments, and hope to probably even be a part of Brentwood police someday. Personally, I wanted to be a nurse, but it’s very competitive. I feel like just helping my community in general.”

