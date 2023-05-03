Lodi to become Little Italy for a day

The spirit of Italy at Festa Italiana returns to Lodi on Sunday, June 11 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds where the community comes together with the finest food, activities and entertainment of Italian culture.
Renowned Italian Tenor Pasquale Esposito will once again be the headliner on the Morada Produce Main Stage.
Nino, d’Italiano, local opera singer Bianca Orsi, and the Trucco Band! The Balliamo! Italian Dancers will headline in the Pavilion.
Local entertainment will welcome festival attendees on the Benevenuti Stage, including Stockton Garage Combo, Opera Singer Kerri Scott, Louis Lodi, and the Nicolini Brothers on accordions.
The Bambini Zone will delight the children with Sparkles and Ravioli the clowns, Rhymosaurs, and the Bambini Dancers who will also teach Italian dance lessons. The Funambulus Italian Stilt Walkers will stroll through the venue.
Festa also offers Italian food from local chefs, a Mercato Marketplace, cooking demonstrations, Italian art and history, bocce ball, salami toss, the automobile show, wine tasting, olive oil and local product tastings. The “Boss of the Sauce” contest is back, and the Pavilion will have an Italian history display.
Festa Italiana! is a family-friendly event for all ages. Tickets are $15 at the door, or $10 in advance online. Children 12 and under are admitted free with an adult.
