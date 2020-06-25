It has been said that over time, life
changes for some. For me I believe we all
have a story tucked inside waiting to be
told. Each year as we age, there are some
who lose a love, lose friends, lose a
career, our health declines, and we lose
pieces of ourselves we never imagined
would be gone. And then, without
even realizing it, these pieces come back.
New love enters, and better friends come
along. We get healthier and mentally
stronger, and we realize that our career
changes from what we have to do to
allowing us to do what we love to do. A
stronger wiser you is staring back in the
mirror...
I believe life is a path we are all on. Do
we direct that path and its outcome all by
ourselves? Somewhere along the way we
are guided. We either choose to take that
guidance, or we do it solo. I had the
opportunity to have my father as my
teacher and my mentor. Looking back
over the years, sometimes our path of life
follows along with guidance. For me I
had that. In life, we all know that no road
is perfect, no road is straight, and no road
is without bumps. Our path of life has
many choices and options. Our rear view
mirror is filled with stories from choices we have made. We either choose to keep
staring in that mirror, never allowing life
to move forward, or we take a quick peak
and keep moving down the road.
Suddenly when life changes, our path
takes an unexpected turn. Growing is a
learning process, full of wrong turns and
bumps, challenging moments. There
comes a point when we need to let go in
order to grow and continue to learn and
improve who we are, who we want to
become and what we want to accomplish
in life.
So we continue on this journey, the
path of life as I call it. We let go of the past
that veered us off the road for a
moment we wanted to continue down. It
becomes a lesson in life. We grow and
learn from it. We become wiser to
overcome our next obstacle. Staring in
that mirror does not allow your path to
continue, it keeps you stuck. When life
takes that unexpected turn, lean in, hold
on and know that you are in control of
that wheel, no matter how big or small.
Growing older is a privilege, use that
time to make some serious changes in
your life, pursue happiness, pursue
health, go after that second or third
career — don’t be afraid to love again. Look
back at that bucket list, create a new one,
fill it with what you are still staring at in
that mirror, challenge yourself. Don’t let
life disconnect you from where you are
suppose to be and where you want to be.
It is never too late to make life changes; you will find a fuller and happier you.
I would love to hear your story, your
path. What did you leave in your rear view
mirror? We share comfort knowing we
are not alone with life’s obstacles that we have
faced and challenged head-on. Maybe
your story will give someone the courage
to change that constant looking and turn
it into an occasional peak! Let this year
be the year you look forward into the
front windshield and use that rear for
only a quick peak.
Stay well and stay happy …
Wendy Mednick was born and raised in
Buffalo, New York, and has a BS & MA from
SUNY. Owner WFM Development with 30
plus years in sales and business develop-
ment, and project management. She can be
reached at WFM662@ gmail.com.
