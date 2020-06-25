Wendy Mednick

Photo courtesy of Wendy Mendrick

It has been said that over time, life

changes for some. For me I believe we all

have a story tucked inside waiting to be

told. Each year as we age, there are some

who lose a love, lose friends, lose a

career, our health declines, and we lose

pieces of ourselves we never imagined

would be gone. And then, without

even realizing it, these pieces come back.

New love enters, and better friends come

along. We get healthier and mentally

stronger, and we realize that our career

changes from what we have to do to

allowing us to do what we love to do. A

stronger wiser you is staring back in the

mirror...

I believe life is a path we are all on. Do

we direct that path and its outcome all by

ourselves? Somewhere along the way we

are guided. We either choose to take that

guidance, or we do it solo. I had the

opportunity to have my father as my

teacher and my mentor. Looking back

over the years, sometimes our path of life

follows along with guidance. For me I

had that. In life, we all know that no road

is perfect, no road is straight, and no road

is without bumps. Our path of life has

many choices and options. Our rear view

mirror is filled with stories from choices we have made. We either choose to keep

staring in that mirror, never allowing life

to move forward, or we take a quick peak

and keep moving down the road.

Suddenly when life changes, our path

takes an unexpected turn. Growing is a

learning process, full of wrong turns and

bumps, challenging moments. There

comes a point when we need to let go in

order to grow and continue to learn and

improve who we are, who we want to

become and what we want to accomplish

in life.

So we continue on this journey, the

path of life as I call it. We let go of the past

that veered us off the road for a

moment we wanted to continue down. It

becomes a lesson in life. We grow and

learn from it. We become wiser to

overcome our next obstacle. Staring in

that mirror does not allow your path to

continue, it keeps you stuck. When life

takes that unexpected turn, lean in, hold

on and know that you are in control of

that wheel, no matter how big or small.

Growing older is a privilege, use that

time to make some serious changes in

your life, pursue happiness, pursue

health, go after that second or third

career — don’t be afraid to love again. Look

back at that bucket list, create a new one,

fill it with what you are still staring at in

that mirror, challenge yourself. Don’t let

life disconnect you from where you are

suppose to be and where you want to be.

It is never too late to make life changes; you will find a fuller and happier you.

I would love to hear your story, your

path. What did you leave in your rear view

mirror? We share comfort knowing we

are not alone with life’s obstacles that we have

faced and challenged head-on. Maybe

your story will give someone the courage

to change that constant looking and turn

it into an occasional peak! Let this year

be the year you look forward into the

front windshield and use that rear for

only a quick peak.

Stay well and stay happy …

Wendy Mednick was born and raised in

Buffalo, New York, and has a BS & MA from

SUNY. Owner WFM Development with 30

plus years in sales and business develop-

ment, and project management. She can be

reached at WFM662@ gmail.com.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags