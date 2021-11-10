The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program has named Los Medanos College (LMC) as one of 150 institutions eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation's signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America's community colleges.
The colleges selected for this honor stand out among more than 1,000 community colleges nationwide as having high and improving levels of student success, as well as equitable outcomes for Black students, Latinx students, and students from lower-income backgrounds.
“I am very proud of our college for once again being identified as an Aspen Prize Top 150 U.S. community college,” said Dr. Bob Kratochvil, president of Los Medanos College, based in Pittsburg but with a Brentwood campus. “This recognition from the Aspen Institute is acknowledgement of the hard work and dedicated efforts of our classified professionals, faculty, and managers, as well as their deep commitment to student success and continuous improvement. I am grateful to each of them for their focus on learning, completion, and equitable outcomes for all of our students.”
This is the fourth time in succession that Los Medanos College has been named as an “Aspen Prize Top 150 U.S. Community College” in the six years of the award. Los Medanos College was previously recognized and eligible to apply for the Aspen Prize during the 2017, 2019, and 2021 award cycles.
