The Los Medanos College Lifelong Learning Center is enrolling students in courses touching on the history of eastern Contra Costa County from Native American occupation to 1900 and a course on imagining the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta: voices across centuries.
A History of Eastern Contra Costa County from Native American Occupation to 1900
The class, which begins in February, runs on Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Los Medanos College Brentwood Campus. The cost is $39. This survey course covers the early history, anthropology and post-Mexican era development of the area. No texts are required for the class. A reader/reference guide to local, and Sacramento and San Joaquin River Delta is provided for further reading and viewing. The class is taught by Carol Jensen. A part 2 of the course, which requires a separate sign-up, is scheduled to begin in March. Part 2 would cover the history of eastern Contra Costa County communities from 1900 to 1970 and the 20th Century history, anthropology and economic development of the area. A reader/reference guide to local, and Sacramento and San Joaquin River Delta is provided for further reading and viewing.
Imagining the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta: Voices across Centuries
The course, which begins in late February, runs on Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. online. The cost is $39. Journey through the Sacramento San Joaquin Delta. We begin with native voices, then travel with Spanish explorers. Next, we hear from Rancheros before from those searching for gold. As these riches dwindle, agricultural land is contested. Inventors describe machines to tame the Delta. Town folk talk of growing communities, labor tensions and ethnic enclaves. With Prohibition, visitors celebrate escape. Then World War II disturbs the Delta. After the war, marinas became the hubs of conversation. Soon, the region’s water and habitats take center stage. Looking to the future, some imagine nature forcing a new settlement pattern. Throughout, we encounter the famous and those lost to history, but each voice helps to define the Delta’s “sense of place.” The class is taught by Robert Benedetti.
